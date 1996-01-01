38. Animal Form and Function
Animal Tissues
38. Animal Form and Function Animal Tissues
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The northern cardinal bird has a heavy and cone-shaped bill. Which of the following could be the appropriate function of such a bill structure?
The northern cardinal bird has a heavy and cone-shaped bill. Which of the following could be the appropriate function of such a bill structure?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
To tear flesh
B
To scoop up fish
C
To get worms and crabs out of the holes
D
To crack seeds