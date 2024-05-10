38. Animal Form and Function
Animal Tissues
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a benefit of multicellularity compared to organisms consisting of just one cell?
Multiple Choice
Food processing and the absorption and distribution of nutrients within your body are mainly accomplished by the __________ systems.
Multiple Choice
Complete the following word association: Albatross is to organism as intestine is to __________.
Multiple Choice
Where in the body would you be most likely to find secretory cells shaped like dice?
Multiple Choice
Microscopic analysis of an unknown tissue sample reveals the presence of chondrocytes, indicating that the sample was probably taken from __________.
Multiple Choice
Which of the six major types of connective tissue has a rigid matrix that contains collagen and calcium salts?
Multiple Choice
Plasma, a fluid containing water, salts, and dissolved proteins, is the extracellular matrix of __________.
Multiple Choice
Cells that secrete the proteins that make cartilage strong yet flexible are called __________.
Multiple Choice
"Striated" is a description that would apply to which kind of animal tissue?
Textbook Question
The body tissue that consists largely of material located outside of cells is a. epithelial tissue. b. connective tissue. c. muscle tissue. d. nervous tissue.
