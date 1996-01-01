10. Cell Signaling
Signal Amplification
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
How does the signaling molecule outside the cell trigger the phosphorylation cascade inside the cell?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It enters the cell through a protein channel.
B
It binds to the receptor, causing it to change conformation.
C
It releases signals that trigger phosphorylation.
D
It changes its form to be permeable to the plasma membrane.