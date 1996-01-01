51. Community Ecology
Community Interactions
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
There are a few plants that produce hook-shaped seeds. These seeds catch on the fur of animals and are transported to various locations. ___________ is an example of this plant species.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Cottonwood
B
Xanthium
C
Dandelions
D
Maple