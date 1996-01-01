35. Soil
Soil and Nutrients
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the incorrect statement about limiting nutrients.
A
The unavailability of these nutrients restricts plant growth.
B
The most limiting nutrients for plant growth are considered to be nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.
C
Only a few macronutrients are considered limiting nutrients.
D
If the limiting nutrients are added in appropriate quantities to the soil as fertilizer, plant growth usually increases.