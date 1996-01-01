9. Photosynthesis
Light Reactions of Photosynthesis
9. Photosynthesis Light Reactions of Photosynthesis
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
What will happen when a chloroplast has a higher rate of cyclic photophosphorylation than non-cyclic photophosphorylation?
What will happen when a chloroplast has a higher rate of cyclic photophosphorylation than non-cyclic photophosphorylation?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
More photolysis takes place splitting water and generating more oxygen
B
More ATP is being produced by cycling electrons via photosystem I only
C
More NADPH is produced by NADP reductase enzyme
D
More glucose molecules are produced by the Calvin cycle