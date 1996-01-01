9. Photosynthesis
Light Reactions of Photosynthesis
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which one of the following option correctly describe the reactants and products of photosynthesis:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Reactants=water and carbon dioxide, Products= Glucose and carbon dioxide
B
Reactants=glucose and carbon dioxide, Products= Water and Oxygen
C
Reactants=water and glucose, Products= carbon dioxide and oxygen
D
Reactants=water and carbon dioxide, Products= Glucose and oxygen and water