PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about the predator-prey system is correct?
A growth in the predator population almost always results in the extinction of prey.
A growth in the predator population results in a decrease in the population of prey.
A growth in the prey population results in a decrease in the population of predator.
The predator population has no influence on the prey population.