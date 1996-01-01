32. Vertebrates
Primates and Homonids
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
The ancestors of modern humans arose in Africa. It took some time before some species such as Homo ergaster left Africa and expanded to Southern Eurasia. Why did it take so long for our ancestors to leave Africa?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Because they were not capable of taking long travels by foot
B
Because they would not leave their elders behind
C
Because there were lots of predators around
D
Because of the extensive arid environments of Northern Africa and the Middle East