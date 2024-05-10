32. Vertebrates
Primates and Homonids
Primates and Homonids
Primates and Homonids
Multiple Choice
Analysis of DNA from a variety of sources has led most researchers to agree that __________.
Multiple Choice
What was the earliest hominin to have an enlarged brain (relative to body size)?
Multiple Choice
__________ arose very early in hominid evolution; __________ evolved more recently.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following correctly lists probable ancestors of modern humans from the earliest to the most recent?
Multiple Choice
Humans and lorises share many traits that probably evolved in our early primate ancestors; one such trait is __________.
Textbook Question
In the primate phylogenetic tree below, fill in groups (a)–(e). Of the groups, which are anthropoids and which are apes? a. b. c. d. e.
Textbook Question
Most species of hominins are known only from Africa. Which species have been found in other parts of the world as well? a. early Homo—H. habilis and H. ergaster b. H. erectus, H. neanderthalensis, and H. floresiensis c. gracile australopithecines d. robust australopithecines
Textbook Question
As hominins diverged from other primates, which of the following appeared first? a. reduced jawbones b. an enlarged brain c. the making of stone tools d. bipedal locomotion
Textbook Question
Fossils suggest that the first major trait distinguishing hominins from other primates was a. a larger brain. b. erect posture. c. forward-facing eyes with depth perception. d. tool making.
Textbook Question
Which of the following correctly lists possible ancestors of humans from the oldest to the most recent? a. Homo erectus, Australopithecus, Homo habilis b. Australopithecus, Homo habilis, Homo erectus c. Australopithecus, Homo erectus, Homo habilis d. Homo ergaster, Homo erectus, Homo neanderthalensis
Textbook Question
Which of these is not a member of the anthropoids? a. chimpanzee b. tarsier c. human d. New World monkey
Textbook Question
Studies of DNA support which of the following? a. Members of the group called australopiths were the first to migrate from Africa. b. Homo sapiens originated in Africa. c. Sahelanthropus was the earliest hominin. d. Chimpanzees are more similar to gorillas and orangutans than to humans.
Textbook Question
The earliest members of the genus Homo a. had a larger brain compared to other hominins. b. probably hunted dinosaurs. c. lived about 4 million years ago. d. were the first hominins to be bipedal.
Textbook Question
One of the misconceptions about human evolution is expressed in the question 'If chimpanzees were our ancestors, then why do chimpanzees still exist?' Use Figure 19.10A to explain the answer.
Textbook Question
What adaptations inherited from our primate ancestors enable humans to make and use tools?
Textbook Question
Summarize the hypotheses that explain variation in human skin color as adaptations to variation in UV radiation.
Textbook Question
Explain some of the reasons why the human species has been able to expand in number and distribution to a greater extent than most other animals.
Textbook Question
Anthropologists are interested in locating areas in Africa where fossils 4–8 million years old might be found. Why?
Textbook Question
SCIENTIFIC THINKING By measuring the fossil remains of Homo floresiensis, scientists have estimated its weight to be around 32.5 kg and its brain volume to be roughly 420 cm3. Plot these values on the graph in Figure 19.13A. Which hominin has the most similar relationship of brain volume to body mass? Does this information support the hypothesis that H. floresiensis is a dwarf form of H. erectus, or an alternative hypothesis? Explain.
