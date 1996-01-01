48. Ecology
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify which of the following statements is/are true of invasive species.
P. They can cause the extinction of native plants and animals.
Q. They can cause a reduction in biodiversity.
R. They are less adapted to the environment.
S. They are considered aliens
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
P and R
B
Q and R
C
P, Q, and S
D
P, Q, R, and S