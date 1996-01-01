6. The Membrane
Osmosis
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements best describes the water potential of a cell when placed in a solution with a higher water potential?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The water potential of the cell increases as the water flows from outside to inside the cell.
B
The water potential of the cell remains the same as the water flows from outside to inside the cell.
C
The water potential of the cell decreases as the water flows from outside to inside the cell.
D
The water potential of the cell decreases as the water flows from inside the cell to outside.