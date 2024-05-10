6. The Membrane
Osmosis
6. The Membrane
Osmosis
Guided videos.
Learn with JasonGo to the course
Additional 4 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 8 of 8 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Which direction would you expect water to move across the cell membrane?
2351
views
25
rank
Multiple Choice
What would you expect to happen to the cell under the following conditions?
2118
views
26
rank
2
comments
Multiple Choice
A selectively permeable membrane separates two solutions. Water is able to pass through this membrane; however, sucrose (a disaccharide) and glucose (a monosaccharide) cannot pass. The membrane separates a 0.2-molar sucrose solution from a 0.2-molar glucose solution. With time, how will the solutions change?
4124
views
Multiple Choice
The internal solute concentration of a plant cell is about 0.8 M. To demonstrate plasmolysis, it would be necessary to suspend the cell in what solution?
1977
views
Multiple Choice
A single plant cell is placed in an isotonic solution. Salt is then added to the solution. Which of the following would occur as a result of the salt addition?
2063
views
Multiple Choice
Seawater is hypertonic to cytoplasm in vertebrate cells and in plant cells. If a red blood cell and a plant cell were placed in seawater, what would happen to the two types of cells?
2042
views
Multiple Choice
The concentration of solutes in a red blood cell is about 2%, but red blood cells contain almost no sucrose or urea. Sucrose cannot pass through the membrane, but water and urea can. Osmosis would cause red blood cells to shrink the most when immersed in which of the following solutions?
2371
views
Multiple Choice
Green olives may be preserved in brine, which is a 30% salt solution. How does this method of preservation prevent microorganisms from growing in the olives?
1436
views
Textbook Question
A plant cell placed in distilled water will ______________; an animal cell placed in distilled water will ______________. a. burst … burst b. become flaccid . . . shrivel c. become turgid . . . be normal in shape d. become turgid . . . burst
866
views
Textbook Question
The sodium concentration in a cell is 10 times less than the concentration in the surrounding fluid. How can the cell move sodium out of the cell? (Explain your answer.) a. passive transport b. receptor-mediated endocytosis c. active transport d. facilitated diffusion
735
views
Textbook Question
A cell that is placed in salty seawater will . a. take sodium and chloride ions in by diffusion; b. move water out of the cell by active transport; c. use facilitated diffusion to break apart the sodium and chloride ions; d. lose water to the outside of the cell via osmosis
1079
views
Showing 13 of 13 practice