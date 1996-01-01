2. Chemistry
Atoms- Smallest Unit of Matter
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Noble gases have full electron shells, while halogens readily gain an electron to fill their outermost shell. Which of the following statements is therefore true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Noble gases are highly reactive compared to halogens
B
Halogens are more reactive than noble gases
C
Noble gases are more unstable than halogens
D
Halogens have less energy than noble gases