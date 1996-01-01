15. Gene Expression
Mutations
15. Gene Expression Mutations
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A null allele is a non-functional allele caused by a genetic mutation. If the transcriptomes of the wild-type and mutant are identical, where did the mutation most likely have an impact?
A null allele is a non-functional allele caused by a genetic mutation. If the transcriptomes of the wild-type and mutant are identical, where did the mutation most likely have an impact?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
During the DNA synthesis.
B
During the transcription process.
C
During the genetic exchange of parental genes.
D
During the post-translation stage.