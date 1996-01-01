15. Gene Expression
Mutations
15. Gene Expression Mutations
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Prior to the industrial revolution, grey-coloured moths predominated; however, after the industrial revolution, black-coloured moths predominated because soot blackened the trunks of trees. Which of the following factors do you believe is responsible for the generation of a black allele in a population of grey-coloured moths?
A
Transcription
B
Translation
C
Mutation
D
Both a and b