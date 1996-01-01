50. Population Ecology
Population Ecology
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A population grows exponentially in the absence of environmental resistance. What happens to the population size if the per capita rate of increase in such a population is zero?
A
It will decline.
B
It will grow gradually.
C
It will not change.
D
It will grow rapidly.