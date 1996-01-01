21. Evolution by Natural Selection
Descent with Modification
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is in accordance with the theory of evolution by natural selection?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Organisms with simpler traits are more likely to survive
B
Ancestral traits always give an advantage for survival
C
Predators and prey co-evolve to survive resulting in more complexity
D
Evolution among organisms is an independent process