21. Evolution by Natural Selection
Descent with Modification
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is true regarding pepper moths' evolution?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Dark-colored pepper moths are more adapted to clean environments
B
White-colored pepper moths are more adapted to polluted environments
C
The environment will not significantly affect the organism
D
Individuals with adaptive traits can survive and reproduce successfully