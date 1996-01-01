21. Evolution by Natural Selection
Descent with Modification
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
Cetaceans like dolphins exhibit hair on their foreheads as fetuses which is eventually lost. Baby dolphins have also whiskers in utero but shed them after birth. These characteristics imply that:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
dolphins have evolved to become fish
B
dolphins have the primitive traits of mammals
C
cetaceans are once part of mammals
D
hairs are not part of dolphins' original traits