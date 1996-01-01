21. Evolution by Natural Selection
Descent with Modification
21. Evolution by Natural Selection Descent with Modification
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
The higher the similarity between two sequences, the _____ the probability that they originated independently from each other and the _____ the probability that they are closely related.
The higher the similarity between two sequences, the _____ the probability that they originated independently from each other and the _____ the probability that they are closely related.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
lower; lower
B
lower; higher
C
higher; higher
D
higher; lower