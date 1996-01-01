5. Cell Components
Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following correctly matches the eukaryotic cell organelles in the image?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A - Mitochondria, B - Chloroplast, C - Endoplasmic reticulum
B
A - Chloroplast, B - Golgi apparatus, C - Endoplasmic reticulum
C
A - Mitochondria, B - Golgi apparatus, C - Endoplasmic reticulum
D
A - Lysosomes, B - Chloroplasts, C - Golgi apparatus