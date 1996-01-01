46. Sensory Systems
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements best describes the function of the cochlea in the human ear?
It amplifies the vibration produced by the eardrum
It helps us keep our balance
It vibrates when sound waves reach it and transmit them to the brain
It converts the vibrations of the eardrum into electrical impulses.