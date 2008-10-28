43. Endocrine System
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Milk production is controlled by the prolactin hormone. Identify the appropriate labels for A, B, and C in the diagram below.
A - Posterior Pituitary, B - Anterior Pituitary, C - Mammary glands
A - Anterior Pituitary, B - Posterior Pituitary, C - Mammary glands
A - Pituitary, B - Pituitary stalk, C - Mammary glands
A - Pituitary stalk, B - Pituitary, C - Mammary glands