1. Introduction to Biology
Scientific Method
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using inductive reasoning, complete the following sentence: "Every Monday, there is heavy traffic. Today is Monday and we will have an important meeting, therefore, _________".
I should leave for work earlier to reach the office on time
I should bring my umbrella because it will certainly rain
I should bring an extra shirt incase I get muddy
I should drop in a mall first to shop