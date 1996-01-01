45. Nervous System
Neurons and Action Potentials
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
_______open in response to a voltage difference while the _____ open in response to a ligand binding.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Voltage-gated ion channel, Leaky channels
B
Leaky channels, ligand-gated ion channels
C
Leaky channels, voltage-gated ion channels
D
Voltage-gated ion channels, ligand-gated ion channels