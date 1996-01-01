23. Speciation
Species
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Erythranthe robertsii is a sterile triploid hybrid between E. guttata and E. lutea. Since it has an abnormal number of chromosomes, it cannot interbreed with its diploid ancestors. This type of speciation is considered:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
allopolyploid
B
autopolyploid
C
allopatric
D
peripatric