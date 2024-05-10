Skip to main content
23. Speciation
Species

23. Speciation

Species

Multiple Choice
Imagine that part of a population of South American finches is blown by a storm onto an island far offshore and manages to survive and reproduce there for a period of 10,000 years. After that period, a climate change results in lower sea levels and the reconnection of the island with the mainland. Members of the formerly isolated island finch population can now interact freely with members of the original mainland population. Which of the following observations would, by itself, lead you to conclude unequivocally that the island finch population had evolved into a distinct species, according to the biological species concept?
Bird guides once listed the myrtle warbler and Audubon's warbler as distinct species that lived side by side in parts of their ranges. However, recent books show them as eastern and western forms of a single species, the yellow-rumped warbler. Most likely, it has been found that these two kinds of warblers a. live in similar habitats and eat similar foods. b. interbreed often in nature, and the offspring are viable and fertile. c. are almost identical in appearance. d. have many genes in common.
The biological definition of 'race' corresponds to all of the following except: a. the genealogical species concept; b. the idea that subgroups within the same species can be distinguished from each other by ancestry; c. there is a natural hierarchy of groups within a species from 'lowest' to 'highest' forms; d. it should be possible to identify races on the basis of shared allele frequencies among populations; e. races within a species are not reproductively isolated from each other.
All of the following statements support the hypothesis that humans cannot be classified into biological races except: a. There is more genetic diversity within a racial group than average differences between racial groups; b. Alleles that are common in one population in a racial group may be uncommon in other populations of the same race; c. Geneticists can use particular SNP alleles to identify the ancestral group(s) of any individual human; d. There are no alleles found in all members of a given racial group; e. There is genetic evidence of mixing among human populations occurring thousands of years ago until the present.
The red wolf, Canis rufus, which was once widespread in the southeastern and south central United States, was declared extinct in the wild by 1980. Saved by a captive breeding program, the red wolf has been reintroduced in areas of eastern North Carolina. The current wild population is estimated to be about 100 individuals. It is presently being threatened with extinction due to hybridization with coyotes, Canis latrans, which have become more numerous in the area. Red wolves and coyotes differ in terms of morphology, DNA, and behavior, although these differences may disappear if interbreeding continues. Although the red wolf has been designated as an endangered species under the Endangered Species Act, some people think that its endangered status should be withdrawn and resources should not be spent to protect what is not a 'pure' species. Do you agree? Why or why not?
