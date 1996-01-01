1. Introduction to Biology
Natural Selection and Evolution
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements best describes evolutionary theory?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Ancestral traits are passed on to generations without any modifications or alterations
B
Mutations can only happen at the phenotypic level but will not affect the molecular characteristics
C
Organisms with highly adaptive traits will survive and successfully reproduce
D
Evolution is an independent process and will not be affected by any environmental changes