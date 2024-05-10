1. Introduction to Biology
Natural Selection and Evolution
1. Introduction to Biology
Natural Selection and Evolution
Guided videos.
Learn with JasonGo to the course
Additional 3 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 7 of 7 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Evolution through natural selection will occur most rapidly for populations of plants that:
2425
views
29
rank
1
comments
Multiple Choice
Charles Darwin's theory of evolution by natural selection explains all of the following EXCEPT:
2949
views
30
rank
Multiple Choice
Which of the following observations and inferences led Charles Darwin to his theory of natural selection as a mechanism for evolution?
1752
views
Multiple Choice
With evolution as the core theme of biology, we can explain traits shared by organisms as evidence of __________ and traits that differ among organisms as evidence of __________.
860
views
1
rank
Multiple Choice
What is the molecule that is responsible for both the unity and the diversity of life?
832
views
Textbook Question
You read a blog that states, 'A squid's eye has been perfectly designed to see in the dark depths of the ocean.' Draft a paragraph that responds to the blog's use of the phrase 'perfect design' by citing an example discussed in this chapter.
334
views
Textbook Question
Explain the role of heritable variations in Darwin's theory of natural selection.
461
views
Textbook Question
Which of the following is not consistent with evolutionary theory? a. All living organisms share a common ancestor; b. The environment affects which organism survives to reproduce; c. Natural selection always favors the same traits, regardless of environment; d. Humans are not necessarily the best adapted organisms.
739
views
Showing 11 of 11 practice