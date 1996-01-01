13. Mendelian Genetics
Sex-Linked Inheritance
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
A couple conceives a daughter who is blue-cone monochromatic. What is true about the genotypes of her parents for color blindness?
Both parents are normal.
The father is normal, but the mother is a carrier.
The mother was normal, but the father is a carrier.
Both father and mother are colorblind.