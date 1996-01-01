6. The Membrane
Types of Membrane Proteins
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
In animals, the protein ____ gives the tissues strength and structural integrity. This function is performed by the _______ in plant cells.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
integrins; cytoplasm
B
plasma membrane; chloroplast
C
collagen; cell wall
D
fibronectin; hemicellulose