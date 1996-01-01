6. The Membrane
Simple and Facilitated Diffusion
How does a concentrated salt solution preserve meat to avoid food spoilage?
It makes the cell wall of fungi turgid
It kills the bacteria by making the inside cell more water-concentrated
It eliminates the bacteria by introducing salt in its cell's cytoplasm
It makes the bacteria or fungi become plasmolyzed