49. Animal Behavior
Animal Behavior
49. Animal Behavior Animal Behavior
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Ants use pheromones to direct the colony to food sources. When the food is rich, each ant will deposit pheromones on the trail as they move to and from their colony. When the food runs out, how will they communicate this with other ants?
Ants use pheromones to direct the colony to food sources. When the food is rich, each ant will deposit pheromones on the trail as they move to and from their colony. When the food runs out, how will they communicate this with other ants?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
They produce other chemicals.
B
They will stop adding pheromones to the trail, letting them fade out.
C
They provide sound cues to warn other ants.
D
They provide visual signals to let other ants know that the food source has been depleted.