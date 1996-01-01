40. Circulatory System
Circulatory and Respiratory Anatomy
40. Circulatory System Circulatory and Respiratory Anatomy
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the correct pathway of air from the nasal cavity to the alveoli.
Determine the correct pathway of air from the nasal cavity to the alveoli.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Nasal cavity → Trachea → Pharynx → Primary bronchi → Secondary bronchi → Tertiary bronchi → Bronchioles → Alveoli
B
Nasal cavity → Pharynx → Trachea → Primary bronchi → Tertiary bronchi → Secondary bronchi → Bronchioles → Alveoli
C
Nasal cavity → Pharynx → Trachea → Primary bronchi → Secondary bronchi → Tertiary bronchi → Bronchioles → Alveoli
D
Nasal cavity → Pharynx → Trachea → Primary bronchi → Bronchioles → Tertiary bronchi → Secondary bronchi → Alveoli