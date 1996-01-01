50. Population Ecology
Population Ecology
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
If a female lizard devotes a high amount of energy to produce an enormous number of offspring, she won't be able to devote the same amount of energy to her immune system, growth, nutrient stores, or other survival traits. This is an example of:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
dispersion
B
fitness trade-offs
C
population growth
D
carrying capacity