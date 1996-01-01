21. Evolution by Natural Selection
Descent with Modification
21. Evolution by Natural Selection Descent with Modification
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
AIDS is caused by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Over time, HIV has evolved a resistance to antiviral drugs. This is the best illustration of the:
AIDS is caused by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Over time, HIV has evolved a resistance to antiviral drugs. This is the best illustration of the:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Inheritance of acquired character
B
Evolution by natural selection
C
Speciation
D
Induction