41. Immune System
Adaptive Immunity
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about the Major Histocompatibility Complex is true?
A
MHC I displays antigens found outside the cell
B
MHC II displays antigens found inside the cell
C
An organ transplant can be rejected if cells display different MHC I proteins
D
MHC I proteins are found only on cells of the immune system such as dendritic cells and macrophages