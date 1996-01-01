38. Animal Form and Function
Metabolism and Homeostasis
38. Animal Form and Function Metabolism and Homeostasis
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
The surface area to volume ratio is important to explain the relationship between the structure and function of various processes, such as the diffusion of oxygen to cells or blood and heat transfer via conduction.
Given the following information on surface area and volume, identify which animal needs to work harder to maintain body warmth.
The surface area to volume ratio is important to explain the relationship between the structure and function of various processes, such as the diffusion of oxygen to cells or blood and heat transfer via conduction.
Given the following information on surface area and volume, identify which animal needs to work harder to maintain body warmth.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Elephant
B
Zebra
C
Camel
D
Seal