42. Osmoregulation and Excretion
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
The blood pressure is higher in glomerular capillaries than in other capillaries because:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
the efferent and afferent arteriole have a large surface area.
B
the efferent and afferent arteriole have a high cross-sectional area.
C
the efferent arteriole is smaller in diameter than the afferent arteriole.
D
All of the above.