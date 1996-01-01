42. Osmoregulation and Excretion
Osmoregulation and Excretion
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Most marine animals are osmoconformers and keep their bodies ______to the environment, whereas most freshwater animals are osmoregulatory and keep their bodies ___to the environment.
A
hypertonic, hypotonic
B
isotonic, hypotonic
C
isotonic, hypertonic
D
hypotonic, isotonic