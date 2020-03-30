53. Conservation Biology
Conservation Biology
53. Conservation Biology Conservation Biology
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
Small populations of an endangered species can be saved from extinction if a disaster strikes in a single location by
Small populations of an endangered species can be saved from extinction if a disaster strikes in a single location by
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
preserving them in that location.
B
preserving more than one population of the species in multiple locations.
C
relocating the survivors of the disaster to a new location.
D
transferring some of the organisms to a zoological park in a nearby location and allowing them to reproduce.