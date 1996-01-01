26. Prokaryotes
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following claims about why bacteria divide more quickly than eukaryotes is accurate?
A
they produce endospores as a mode of reproduction
B
they undergo the mitosis process for cell division
C
they undergo the meiosis process for cell division
D
they undergo a simpler form of cell division called binary fission