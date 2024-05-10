26. Prokaryotes
Prokaryote Reproduction and Gene Exchange
26. Prokaryotes
Prokaryote Reproduction and Gene Exchange
Guided videos.
Learn with JasonGo to the course
Additional 11 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 15 of 15 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
How is it possible that as many as 9 million mutations can arise each day in the population of E. coli inhabiting one human?
364
views
Multiple Choice
In the absence of meiosis and sexual reproduction, what general process allows genetic recombination among prokaryotes?
527
views
Textbook Question
What has metagenomic analysis allowed researchers to do for the first time? a. sample organisms from an environment and grow them under defined conditions in the lab b. isolate organisms from an environment and sequence their entire genome c. study organisms that cannot be cultured (grown in the lab) d. identify important morphological differences among species
345
views
Textbook Question
Bacteria are able to divide on a faster schedule than eukaryotic cells. Some bacteria can divide every 20 minutes, while the minimum time required by eukaryotic cells in a rapidly developing embryo is about once per hour, and most cells divide much less often than that. State at least two testable hypotheses explaining why bacteria can divide at a faster rate than eukaryotic cells.
982
views
Showing 9 of 9 practice