15. Gene Expression
Genetic Code
A researcher found that the amino acid sequence for a specific protein in rats and humans is the same, but the base sequence of mRNA is different. Which of the following properties of the genetic code will she use to explain this observation?
A
It is unambiguous.
B
It is degenerate.
C
It is universal.
D
It is non-overlapping.