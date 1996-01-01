38. Animal Form and Function
Thermoregulation
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
According to _____, species that live in hot climates tend to have smaller hearts relative to their body weight than closely related species that live in colder climates.
A
Bergmann's rule
B
Hesse's rule
C
Allen's rule
D
Chargaff's rule