38. Animal Form and Function
Thermoregulation
38. Animal Form and Function Thermoregulation
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
The term "blubber" refers to the thick layers of fat that are found in a few mammals. Which of the following statements is true about blubber?
A
It is found in animals inhabiting cold environments.
B
It provides insulation in cold environments.
C
It stores energy for the animals
D
All statements are true.