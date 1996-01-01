7. Energy and Metabolism
Enzyme Inhibition
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Penicillin is a type of inhibitor that blocks the active site of an enzyme many bacteria use to construct their cell wall. This is an example of:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
noncompetitive inhibition
B
allosteric inhibition
C
regulatory inhibition
D
competitive inhibition