7. Energy and Metabolism
Enzyme Inhibition
7. Energy and Metabolism Enzyme Inhibition
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
In noncompetitive inhibition, the inhibitor binds to the allosteric or alternative site on the enzyme. How does this process inhibit the substrate from binding in the active site?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
By directly blocking the substrate.
B
By dissolving the enzyme.
C
By deleting the active site.
D
By changing the conformation of the active site.