15. Gene Expression Genetic Code
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the nucleotide sequence on the mRNA that will be transcribed from a DNA with the following nucleotide sequence in its coding strand?
5' CCAATTGGCCAATT 3'
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5' CCAAUUGGCCAAUU 3'
B
5' GGTTAACCGGTTAA 3'
C
5' GGUUAACCGGUUAA 3'
D
5' GGAATTGGCCAAUU 3'